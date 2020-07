Category: World Published on Thursday, 30 July 2020 14:02 Hits: 4

French automaker Renault reported its biggest half-year loss ever on Thursday, with revenue slashed by a third as dealerships worldwide were emptied by the coronavirus crisis.

