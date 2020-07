Category: World Published on Thursday, 30 July 2020 15:13 Hits: 5

Nearly half of all the violence visited on African migrants during their journey to the Mediterranean coast is perpetrated by law enforcers, the United Nations refugee agency UNHCR said on Wednesday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200730-law-enforcement-behind-half-of-all-violence-against-african-migrants-un-says