Category: World Published on Thursday, 30 July 2020 15:20 Hits: 5

LISBON: Clubbers in Portugal eager to shake off the coronavirus blues will have to wait a little longer to dance the night away, as nightclubs were given the green light to reopen from Saturday (Aug 1) but with early closing and no dance floors allowed. The Portuguese government announced on ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/portugal-nightclub-bar-opening-no-dance-floor-12978044