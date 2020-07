Category: World Published on Thursday, 30 July 2020 16:09 Hits: 6

The Trump administration announced Wednesday that federal agents will be pulling back in Portland, Oregon. The agents, who arrived in early July, will stay in the city but will take a less active role in quelling protests, the majority of which are peaceful.

