Category: World Published on Thursday, 30 July 2020 16:11 Hits: 6

After a monthlong silence, the Trump administration is firing back after its Supreme Court defeat on the DACA program: The U.S. will no longer accept new DACA applications. This year, 66,000 more children in the country would have been eligible to apply.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Politics/2020/0730/New-chapter-in-DACA-saga-US-no-longer-accepts-new-applications?icid=rss