The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Chomsky on Cuba’s Internationalist Response to Pandemic Need to Make Vaccine Globally Accessible

Category: World Hits: 4

Seg2 chomsky cuba

As the world races to develop a COVID-19 vaccine, Noam Chomsky says any successful treatment must be accessible to everyone, and he warns that President Trump’s withdrawal from the World Health Organization will hamper the international body’s efforts to distribute medicine in countries racked by poverty and war. “There’s at least one country in the world that is showing genuine internationalism, providing medical aid and support for people that need it,” Chomsky says, and that is Cuba.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/7/30/noam_chomsky_international_coronavirus_response_cuba

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version