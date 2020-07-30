Chomsky on Cuba’s Internationalist Response to Pandemic Need to Make Vaccine Globally Accessible

Category: World Published on Thursday, 30 July 2020 12:34 Hits: 4

As the world races to develop a COVID-19 vaccine, Noam Chomsky says any successful treatment must be accessible to everyone, and he warns that President Trump’s withdrawal from the World Health Organization will hamper the international body’s efforts to distribute medicine in countries racked by poverty and war. “There’s at least one country in the world that is showing genuine internationalism, providing medical aid and support for people that need it,” Chomsky says, and that is Cuba.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/7/30/noam_chomsky_international_coronavirus_response_cuba