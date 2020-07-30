The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Chomsky on Israel’s Hindering of Palestinian Pandemic Response Threat to Annex Occupied West Bank

Category: World Hits: 4

Seg3 chomsky palestine 2

Noam Chomsky says Israel’s planned annexation of the occupied West Bank “basically formalizes” what has already been official policy over the last half-century, from both left-wing and right-wing parties in Israel. He compares Israel’s treatment of Palestinians to anti-immigrant policies in the United States, and says the main goal of annexation is to take over as much territory while excluding its Palestinian inhabitants. “Israel does not want to bring Palestinian populations into the greater Israel they’re constructing.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/7/30/noam_chomsky_israel_west_bank_annexation

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version