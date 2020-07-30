Chomsky on Israel’s Hindering of Palestinian Pandemic Response Threat to Annex Occupied West Bank

Category: World Published on Thursday, 30 July 2020 12:49 Hits: 4

Noam Chomsky says Israel’s planned annexation of the occupied West Bank “basically formalizes” what has already been official policy over the last half-century, from both left-wing and right-wing parties in Israel. He compares Israel’s treatment of Palestinians to anti-immigrant policies in the United States, and says the main goal of annexation is to take over as much territory while excluding its Palestinian inhabitants. “Israel does not want to bring Palestinian populations into the greater Israel they’re constructing.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/7/30/noam_chomsky_israel_west_bank_annexation