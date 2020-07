Category: World Published on Thursday, 30 July 2020 08:00 Hits: 10

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin will be addressing the people live on Thursday (July 30) at 8pm, in conjunction with Hari Raya Haji.

