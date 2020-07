Category: World Published on Thursday, 30 July 2020 04:10 Hits: 5

President Bolsonaro insists on lifting restrictions even as cases hit more than 2.5 million with about 90,000 deaths.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2020/07/phase-pandemic-brazil-hits-record-daily-deaths-cases-200730023554079.html