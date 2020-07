Category: World Published on Thursday, 30 July 2020 05:29 Hits: 6

A former senior foreign policy adviser to President Donald Trump said U.S. policy toward Russia continues to be hamstrung by partisan politics but that Moscow also needs to change its behavior for bilateral relations to improve.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/ex-trump-adviser-says-u-s-russia-policy-hamstrung-by-partisan-politics-putin-living-in-a-bubble-/30756400.html