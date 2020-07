Category: World Published on Thursday, 30 July 2020 05:20 Hits: 4

French President Emmanuel Macron's popularity shot up by six points in July to reach the 50% threshold in an opinion poll on Wednesday, after clinching a deal with other European leaders on an economic recovery package and reshuffling his government.

