Category: World Published on Thursday, 30 July 2020 07:15 Hits: 10

PETALING JAYA: Pakatan Harapan has called on the public to support Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie and his allied parties in the next state election, following the dissolution of the Sabah state assembly.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/07/30/pakatan-dissolution-of-sabah-state-assembly-returns-power-to-the-people