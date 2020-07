Category: World Published on Thursday, 30 July 2020 07:29 Hits: 10

PUTRAJAYA: Police will be on the ground to ensure standard operating procedures (SOPs) are complied with during the Hari Raya Haji celebration, says Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

