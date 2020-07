Category: World Published on Wednesday, 29 July 2020 10:13 Hits: 0

Iran’s judiciary has blocked the bank account of prominent imprisoned human rights lawyer Nasrin Sotoudeh in a move aimed at adding pressure on her and her family.

