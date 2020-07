Category: World Published on Thursday, 30 July 2020 00:30 Hits: 4

The young activists were detained on suspicion of being involved in a pro-independence group. The arrests are the first to target public figures since the controversial new law came into effect last month.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/hong-kong-police-arrest-4-activists-under-new-security-law/a-54372251?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf