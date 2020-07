Category: World Published on Wednesday, 29 July 2020 20:07 Hits: 3

A Frenchwoman who became a cause célèbre for those fighting domestic violence has died at the age of 72. Jacqueline Sauvage was convicted in 2012 for killing her husband after she and her family endured decades of abuse but was subsequently pardoned by then president François Hollande.

