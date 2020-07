Category: World Published on Thursday, 30 July 2020 00:17 Hits: 3

President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday agreed to a deal to defuse weeks of clashes in the US city of Portland with the withdrawal of federal forces whose presence enraged protesters, but the timing remained in dispute.

