Category: World Published on Wednesday, 29 July 2020 15:04 Hits: 0

A recently announced partnership accord between China and Iran will have far-reaching strategic implications in the Middle East and South Asia. As much as Americans would like to withdraw from these regions once and for all, the fact is that the US rivalry with China will be a global affair.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/china-iran-deal-implications-for-us-foreign-policy-by-vali-nasr-and-ariane-tabatabai-2020-07