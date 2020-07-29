Guess who turned Richmond’s BLM protests into riots this weekend?

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 29 July 2020 22:30 Hits: 3

Surprising no one around these here parts, the white guy with the umbrella filmed vandalizing businesses in Minneapolis while peaceful protests took place surrounding the death of George Floyd at the hands of Metro police turned out to be a white supremacist racist asshole. The suspect was not a part of the Black Lives Matter protests and he was not connected to antifa. He was connected to racists and white supremacist cowards, promoting the same kind of race war misinformation, by way of violence, that Charles Manson pushed decades ago.

Now, WSLS10 reports that law enforcement believes the riots that took place in Richmond, Virginia, over the weekend were instigated by white supremacist groups who pretended to be a part of the BLM protests going on downtown. Richmond’s CBS 6 News quoted Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith as saying that "We have identified some individuals who have been seen with the Boogaloo boys and some Antifa groups around the area. The majority of those individuals who were there last night were Caucasian."

Mayor Levar Stoney agreed and pointed out that Black Lives Matter protesters have been peaceful for "24 consecutive days,” and what happened over the weekend was something different and not connected to the calls for racial justice and the defunding of police. After thanking the BLM protesters who outed white supremacists to police, Stoney explained that “We saw some violent actions, violent protests, spearheaded by white supremacists. And frankly, it was disgusting. Disgusting. As they held plywood shields that read, BLM, these folks toured areas of damage downtown, The Fan, breaking windows, tagging private property with hateful language."

Some graffiti on confederate “president” Jefferson Davies monument

Stoney went on to point out that these white supremacist jerks, not having a worthwhile movement of their own, are hoping to undermine the progress and democratic processes of free speech activism in the hopes of derailing progress. Groups adhering to white supremacist ideologies are a great example of what happens when you mix ignorance, the lack of critical thinking, and self-respect with racism and an economic system as unequal in its distribution of wealth as the one we have. Conservative and racist agitators trying to create these false-flag-type stories to undermine racial and social and economic justice activism are tragically cutting off their own noses to spite their faces.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1964899