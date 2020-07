Category: World Published on Wednesday, 29 July 2020 16:22 Hits: 3

Two special assistants to Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan have resigned from their posts amid criticism of the government over its handling of the coronavirus crisis and revelations about the dual citizenship of cabinet members.

