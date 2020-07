Category: World Published on Wednesday, 29 July 2020 16:25 Hits: 3

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has warned of the “oppressive” climate surrounding media freedom in Belarus ahead of a presidential election in two weeks, condemning the “systematic” arrests of journalists covering pro-democracy demonstrations.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/watchdog-denounces-oppressive-climate-for-reporters-ahead-of-belarus-election/30755551.html