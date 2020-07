Category: World Published on Wednesday, 29 July 2020 17:08 Hits: 2

Senate Republicans rejected an extension of a program that expanded food aid to families affected by the coronavirus pandemic in their relief proposal but included a provision which would double…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/07/senate-gop-rejects-pandemic-food-stamp-aid-while-calling-to-double-3-martini-lunch-deduction/