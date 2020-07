Category: World Published on Wednesday, 29 July 2020 17:20 Hits: 2

From Air Force One on his way to a high-dollar Texas fundraiser President Donald Trump Wednesday afternoon tweeted lies about Americans who live in affordable housing. Contrary to numerous studies,…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/07/trump-dogwhistles-to-white-voters-living-their-suburban-lifestyle-dream-in-tweet-heralding-the-end-to-obama-era-fair-housing-rule/