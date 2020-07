Category: World Published on Wednesday, 29 July 2020 11:52 Hits: 0

Officers have cleared hundreds of people from a makeshift migrant camp in the French capital's northern suburbs. Aid groups have said they hope the coronavirus crisis will push authorities to provide permanent housing.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/france-police-dismantle-migrant-camp-in-paris-suburb/a-54366056?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf