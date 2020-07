Category: World Published on Wednesday, 29 July 2020 16:00 Hits: 2

The first batch of five French-made Rafale fighter jets arrived at an Indian air force base on Wednesday, Indian officials said, as the country seeks to modernize its military amid security challenges with Pakistan and China.

