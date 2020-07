Category: World Published on Wednesday, 29 July 2020 17:29 Hits: 3

France's controversial new Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin prompted fresh anger on Wednesday by saying accusations of police brutality made him "choke", thereby echoing the words of a man who died January 5 after being pinned to the ground by French police while repeatedly pleading: "I am choking."

