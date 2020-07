Category: World Published on Wednesday, 29 July 2020 18:25 Hits: 4

PARIS (Reuters) - French health authorities reported 1,392 additional confirmed cases of the new coronavirus on Wednesday, at 185,196, the highest daily increase since more than a month.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/07/30/france039s-reports-almost-1400-new-covid-19-cases-a-one-month-high