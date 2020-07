Category: World Published on Wednesday, 29 July 2020 15:58 Hits: 3

Facebook posts denying the Holocaust perpetuate an anti-Semitic myth that Jewish people made up the genocide to gain political advantage. In a new social media campaign, survivors argue that such claims violate the platform's hate speech policy.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Technology/2020/0729/Anti-Semitism-on-Facebook-NoDenyingIt-say-Holocaust-survivors?icid=rss