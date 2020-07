Category: World Published on Wednesday, 29 July 2020 15:43 Hits: 3

Following grueling negotiations over the European Union's budget and pandemic response, it is not surprising that much of the attention has focused on an historic agreement that will establish a proto-fiscal policy. Less surprising still is that the rule of law has once again received short shrift.

