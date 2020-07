Category: World Published on Wednesday, 29 July 2020 13:21 Hits: 3

A Russian prosecutor has asked a court in Moscow to sentence former U.S. Marine Trevor Reed to nine years and eight months in prison for allegedly assaulting police in the Russian capital in an incident he said he barely remembers.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/russian-prosecutor-seeks-lengthy-prison-term-for-former-u-s-marine/30755264.html