Category: World Published on Wednesday, 29 July 2020 15:13 Hits: 3

The United States will move almost 12,000 troops out of Germany, relocating some of them to Belgium and Italy, in a strategic shift the Pentagon says will help deter Russia.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/u-s-to-move-troops-from-germany-in-shift-that-esper-says-will-strengthen-nato-against-russia/30755461.html