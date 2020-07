Category: World Published on Wednesday, 29 July 2020 13:37 Hits: 2

As the US-China rivalry escalates, the growing emphasis on national security will undermine global trade and investment, leaving fewer resources to finance social policies, address inequality, and tackle climate change. This is a global tragedy of the commons, and there is no guarantee that recognizing it will change the outcome.

