As pandemic rages on, Sen. Bernie Sanders unveils bill to provide free, reusable masks to all

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is introducing a new COVID-19-related bill on Tuesday, as reported by CNN. The focus of this legislation is simple but important: getting three free, reusable (meaning washable), and high-quality masks to every single person in the United States. Given that our federal government (largely thanks to Donald Trump and his administration) has accomplished almost nothing cohesive in terms of pandemic response, this bill is a great step in the right direction.

In practice, here’s how the Masks for All Act would work. First, in order to make all of the masks, the Defense Production Act would need to actually be invoked. From there, the United States Postal Service would deliver the masks, which would then be available at various community locations nationwide, like schools, post offices, COVID-19 testing sites, and public transit stations. Masks would also be passed out to people in particularly vulnerable situations, like people who are incarcerated and living in homeless communities.

As cases of the coronavirus continue to rise in hospitals, it’s particularly important that the bill addresses healthcare workers. According to the bill, they would be provided with N-95s and surgical masks. As explained in an op-ed by Sanders and Andy Slavitt at CNN, the priority would be to get these masks to essential workers, healthcare workers, and communities hardest hit by the virus.

In the op-ed, they write: “The science is clear: Wearing a mask not only saves lives, but the widespread use of masks will get Americans back to work sooner and reunite families who have stayed apart.” The writers add that this legislation might even counter “misinformation” about wearing face masks, which is rampant on social media.

Co-sponsors in the Senate include Sens. Tammy Baldwin, Chuck Schumer, Cory Booker, Kirsten Gillibrand, Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris, and Ed Markey, among others. In the House, Reps. Ro Khanna, Lori Trahan, and Bonnie Watson Coleman introduced the Masks For All Act.

Sanders also tweeted about the legislation earlier today.

We are the only major country where coronavirus infections and deaths are skyrocketing. That is beyond disgraceful. Providing all of our people with free, high-quality, reusable masks will help save tens of thousands of lives. We need #MasksforAll. https://t.co/3WLkcdT7OZ July 28, 2020

