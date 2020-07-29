Rev. Warnock of Ebenezer Baptist Church on Legacy of John Lewis Ongoing Fight for Voting Rights

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 29 July 2020 12:29 Hits: 3

We look at the life and legacy of late civil rights icon and Georgia Congressmember John Lewis, who is being mourned across the U.S. and who became the first Black politician to lie in state in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda. “The irony of this moment is that even as we celebrate and honor John Lewis, the patron saint of voting rights, he hailed from the state which in many instances is ground zero for voter suppression,” says Rev. Dr. Raphael Warnock, who serves as senior pastor of the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, was with Lewis in the final days of his life and will preside over his memorial service. “In recent years, voting has become increasingly a partisan issue, and there are those who are not embarrassed by making it difficult for people to vote.” Rev. Warnock is also running as a Democrat for Senate in Georgia.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/7/29/rev_raphael_warnock