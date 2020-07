Category: World Published on Wednesday, 29 July 2020 11:27 Hits: 4

Spain's tourism sector faces ruin following new advisories from Germany and Britain due to a surge in coronavirus cases. Spanish resorts are highly dependent on holidaymakers from northern Europe, especially this year.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/new-blow-to-spain-s-tourism-sector-from-german-uk-travel-bans/a-54364968?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf