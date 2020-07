Category: World Published on Wednesday, 29 July 2020 08:58 Hits: 3

France's health minister urged the country on Wednesday not to drop its guard against COVID-19, saying it faced a long battle and that observing social distancing rules was vital to avoiding a new national lockdown.

