KUALA LUMPUR: A press statement by former attorney general Tan Sri Mohamed Apandi Ali that supposedly cleared Datuk Seri Najib Razak from any wrongdoing in 2016 was not conclusive, as it was based on evidence gathered by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and disclosed in the investigation paper at that time, the High Court says.

