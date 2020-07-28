The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

'Utter Disgrace': GOP Proposes Legal Immunity for Corporations, $0 in Funding for States, and Deep Cuts to Unemployment Benefits

Category: World Hits: 0

Jake Johnson, staff writer
"Republicans have wasted months coming up with a proposal that, remarkably, would make the pandemic and economic pain even worse—especially a corporate immunity provision that would be a literal death sentence to countless Americans."
'Utter Disgrace': GOP Proposes Legal Immunity for Corporations, $0 in Funding for States, and Deep Cuts to Unemployment Benefits

Read more https://www.commondreams.org/news/2020/07/28/utter-disgrace-gop-proposes-legal-immunity-corporations-0-funding-states-and-deep?cd-origin=rss

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version