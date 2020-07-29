Abbreviated Pundit Roundup: The American soap opera, 97 days before November 3

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 29 July 2020 11:30 Hits: 4

The Economist:

Donald Trump faces a much bigger task than he did in 2016 The polls, political fundamentals and key voters have all turned against the president Donald Trump’s path to re-election has never looked more difficult. In early June his deficit in the polls against Joe Biden was “just” six percentage points. That may seem large, but it is close enough for the president to conceivably gain the ground required to win an electoral-college victory, even with a minority of the popular vote. He needs to hold Mr Biden to a two- to three-point margin to do so. But nationwide protests, the growing reality of the country’s economic turmoil and a rapidly spreading rebound of covid-19 cases have pushed him even farther behind. Today he faces a nine-point uphill climb nationally and is behind by between four and eight points in the bellwether states. The president even acknowledged his dire situation in an interview with Fox News last week, saying “Joe Biden is gonna be your president because some people don’t love me, maybe.” According to The Economist’s election-forecasting model, Mr Trump has a one-in-nine chance of winning a second term—down from a one-in-five shot last month.

.@joebiden is getting a larger share of the vote among LVs than RVs in our polling. https://t.co/5laSWITEkk July 28, 2020

WaPo:

One question still dogs Trump: Why not try harder to solve the coronavirus crisis? People close to Trump, many speaking on the condition of anonymity to share candid discussions and impressions, say the president’s inability to wholly address the crisis is due to his almost pathological unwillingness to admit error; a positive feedback loop of overly rosy assessments and data from advisers and Fox News; and a penchant for magical thinking that prevented him from fully engaging with the pandemic.

That, there, is why the race may, in fact, not tighten. Trump is never going to institute that long awaited pivot.

This table from new @KFF poll shows declining approval for Trump includes declines among Republicans On handling coronavirus Reps down 26 points on net approval from +77 to +51 (Approve% from 88% to 74%) Overall Rep app down from 90% to 84% May to Julyhttps://t.co/f6L2tBmpeUpic.twitter.com/YHibTl0y1Q July 27, 2020

Charlie Sykes/Bulwark:

Burn It All Down? The Senate Republicans who protected and enabled Trump have to be held accountable. But we need to have this debate: Is Trumpism a seasonal flu or a metastasizing cancer? Or to mix some metaphors: Does the Republican party need an attitude adjustment or a complete exorcism? Botox or an enema? In political terms: Can you defeat Trumpism by defeating Trump but leaving his bootlickers in power? As George Will has said, Trump has been a “Vesuvius of mendacity,” but the rot obviously runs much deeper than the president himself. Trump himself is a horror show, but the most horrific story of the last four years has been the complete surrender of the GOP to Trumpism, not just on policy but on everything. The party that once imagined itself to be about ideas became a cult of personality for one of the most deplorable personalities in political history. This suggests that the dysfunction in the GOP was a pre-existing condition; and that bringing the party back to sanity won’t be easy. As a matter of political hygiene, getting rid of the Orange God-King is necessary but far from sufficient.

The presumptive Democratic nominee hired five well-known strategists to operate in a state thatÃ¢Â�Â�s a must-win for President Donald Trump, a sign that BidenÃ¢Â�Â�s campaign is set to invest more heavily in Georgia. #gapolhttps://t.co/QUXyqrKoc4 July 28, 2020

Paul Rosenzweig and Arthur Rizer/Atlantic:

There Is Nothing Conservative About What Trump Is Doing in Portland Unconstitutional police activity is not conservative. It’s authoritarian. How greatly have traditional conservative values of federalism and limited government been transformed. Today, a sitting Republican president invokes the power of the federal government to send militarized Department of Homeland Security agents (equipped with military-grade weapons, body armor, tear gas, and camouflage, like armed forces entering a war zone) to swarm American city streets under unwritten rules of engagement. If video evidence now circulating is to be credited, these agents are not merely protecting federal property; they have detained citizens who aren’t violating any law and used the power of their presence to chill civil protests and disobedience.

Eye-opening quote from Steve Daines in this @jmartNYT story, summing up not just the challenge in his race but the challenge all GOPers face currently face in even red areas https://t.co/TsKkfX5tarpic.twitter.com/3jYWYLReWs July 27, 2020

Margaret Sullivan/WaPo:

Media coverage of the 2016 campaign was disastrous. Now’s the last chance to get 2020 right. How did the news media mess up in the 100 days leading up to the 2016 presidential election? Let me count the ways. Journalists relied too much on what opinion polls were saying and often presented a skewed interpretation of their meaning. That fed the sense that Hillary Clinton would be the inevitable winner. They vastly overplayed the Clinton email story, particularly the “reopened investigation” aspect in October. Given Donald Trump’s background and behavior, the emphasis was astonishingly out of whack with reality. News organizations failed to understand the tear-it-all-down mood of large segments of the voting public, or the racism and sexism that often fueled it. They let Trump, the great distractor, hijack news coverage and play assignment editor. He became the shiny new toy that they couldn’t take their eyes off.

In the Ã¢Â�Â¦@UpshotNYTÃ¢Â�Â©, Ã¢Â�Â¦@vavreckÃ¢Â�Â© and I examine how local COVID-19 deaths are affecting votersÃ¢Â�Â� preferences in the upcoming election. We find that local fatalities are reducing support for the president and Republicans running for House & Senate. https://t.co/vnBoTg6nxU July 28, 2020

Daily Beast:

Team Trump’s Mounting Fear: His Base Will Abandon Him ACE OF BASE There’s anxiety within the upper echelons of Trumpworld that the president’s conservative base—which Trump has long touted as rock-solid—may be starting to rupture. So the Washington Post is running the Reagan Foundation, and RINO Paul Ryan is on the Board of Fox, which has been terrible. We will win anyway, even with the phony @FoxNews suppression polls (which have been seriously wrong for 5 years)! https://t.co/fOi3AROxuz July 26, 2020 “I thought, ‘Damn, he jammed a lot in there in one broadside,’” one GOP strategist lamented of the tweet. “The base is the piece he can control the most. But there are times where he sees his base as a larger portion of the Republican voting bloc than it is. There are a lot of gettable Republicans outside of the cultural issues that he plays on.” Trump’s tweet may have been born out of a frustration that the Reagan Foundation, Paul Ryan, and Fox News weren’t being sufficiently subservient and appreciative of his presidency. But it also was a reflection of a broader anxiety within the upper echelons of Trumpworld that the president’s conservative base—which Trump and the party have long touted as rock-solid and fiercely loyal—may be starting to rupture amid the coronavirus pandemic, a weakened U.S. economy, and protest movements in the aftermath of the police killing of George Floyd. It is a concern that some close associates of the president have raised to him directly. “I told him that he should believe the [public] polling, and that it shows that the way things are going, some of his base may abandon him by the election,” said a Republican who spoke to Trump about the issue earlier this month. “That is what the numbers are saying.”

Opinion | Robert P. Jones: Racism among white Christians is higher than among the nonreligious. That's no coincidence. https://t.co/hrE3xC657w - @NBCNewsTHINK July 28, 2020

Remember what we said about deaths lagging? By the way, hospitalization tracking is unstable because of the porced CDC→ HHS change. I don’t yet trust the numbers.

Texas Tribune:

Texas' count of coronavirus deaths jumps 12% after officials change the way they tally COVID-19 fatalities Hispanic Texans are overrepresented in the state's updated fatality count, making up 47% of deaths, but only 40% of the state's population. After months of undercounting coronavirus deaths, Texas’ formal tally of COVID-19 fatalities grew by more than 600 on Monday after state health officials changed their method of reporting. The revised count indicates that more than 12% of the state’s death tally was unreported by state health officials before Monday. The Texas Department of State Health Services is now counting deaths marked on death certificates as caused by COVID-19. Previously, the state relied on local and regional public health departments to verify and report deaths.

With the exception of Georgia, Senate Democratic candidates in the five states tested have an advantage with likely independent voters, including a 20-point lead for Cunningham in North Carolina and a 25-point lead for Kelly in Arizona. https://t.co/F35KTBjnz4pic.twitter.com/zB2iYFoOty July 28, 2020

Independents win elections. But so do little things:

how news gets to low info voter https://t.co/XJ3QqzrpXN July 27, 2020

A baseball card produced by Topps NOW featuring Dr. Anthony FauciÃ¢Â�Â�s first pitch at the Washington NationalsÃ¢Â�Â� opening game smashed previous sales records for the companyhttps://t.co/vkIt7z1nfJ July 28, 2020

Tim Alberta/Politico:

Trump’s Biggest Problem Isn’t Wealthy Suburbanites. It’s the White Working Class. To win, the president needs to capture untapped support from the blue-collar base. In Scranton, he’s not getting the job done. After winning college-educated whites by 3 points in 2016, Trump’s party lost this group by 8 points in the midterms; GOP officials fear that margin could approach 15 points this fall and carry Joe Biden into the White House. It all adds up to a dire outlook for Trump. If he is losing badly among the two fastest-growing blocs of voters—minorities and college-educated whites—is there any hope for the president to win a second term? Yes, there is. And his reason for hope comes from a familiar place: the white working class. (Bear with me, Washington. Although I did pass a few million roadside diners in my 20 hours of driving to report this dispatch, and even had lovely meals at two of them, this is not one of those diner stories.)

I'm from Texas and here's my advice for Democrats: Go for it. What do you have to lose? https://t.co/CaZFUxIfLk via @USATODAY July 28, 2020

The latest from @allymutnick pulls back the curtain on just how bad itÃ¢Â�Â�s getting for Washington Republicans and the NRCC. This quote from a @GOP member sums it up. pic.twitter.com/Xj7OQRMd4a July 29, 2020

And the interview that drives the day:

NEW: President Trump tells @jonathanvswan on #AxiosOnHBO that he didn't raise the issue of alleged bounties on U.S. troops during his call with Vladimir Putin last week: "That was a phone call to discuss other things." pic.twitter.com/daISvMFUE1 July 29, 2020

