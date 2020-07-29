Cheers and Jeers: Wednesday

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 29 July 2020 11:50 Hits: 5

Here at C&J we're fond of making mental notes to revisit right-wing predictions and check under the hood for signs of prescience. This one from 2012 just ripened, and it's time to put it through the reality wringer. The writer, a meteorology "researcher" named David Dilley, made a bold prediction eight years ago via a letter to Maine's largest newspaper The Portland Press Herald:

Several researchers such as myself (Global Weather Oscillations Inc.) are predicting a natural and very dramatic global cooling to begin within the next eight years. Are the governments of the world prepared for this event, or merely stuck in the political agenda mud? —David Dilley

It turns out that Dilley—or, if you prefer, “Mr. Mud”—is on global warming-denier Sen. James Inhofe's (R-OK) list of climate "experts.” I can virtually guarantee you they didn't think anyone would remember to check up on the above outrageous prediction. Then again, I can also guarantee you they had no idea they were dealing with world-famous Fact Checker Billeh, who taped it to the fridge and saw it every damn day for eight years. Had he been right, this is what Miami would look like today:

We're sure Mr. Dilley regrets his epic failure as a "meteorological researcher," and will feel much embarrassment as he informs his Republican partners that their massive investment in his Florida chain of Dilley's Earmuffs and Snowshoes stores failed to pan out. Better luck next time, guys.

Cheers and Jeers for Wednesday, July 29, 2020

By the Numbers:

8 days!!!

Days 'til Farmworker Appreciation Day: 8

Percent of Americans who approve of Trump’s handling of the coronavirus, a new low in AP/NORC polling: 32%

Percent of Americans in the same poll who believe the country is headed in the wrong direction: 80%

Percent of registered voters polled by Fox News who believed in February and last week, respectively, that Trump was likely to win a second term:56%, 45%

Number of Republican Senators who posted photos of late Congressman Elijah Cummings (D-MD) in their tributes to late Congressman John Lewis (D-GA):2 (Marco Rubio of Florida and Dan Sullivan of Alaska)

Percent of Democratic and Republican registered voters, respectively, polled by Quinnipiac who say face coverings are an effective way to slow the spread of coronavirus:94%, 59%

Mid-weekRapture Index: 181 (including 4 droughts and a pod of Tik Tok moon hexers). Soul Protection Factor 24 lotion is recommended if you’ll be walking amongst the heathen today.

Puppy Pic of the Day: No mask required…

CHEERS to summer tryouts. Here we go, kids. This could be the D-Day of the covid pandemic. The virus may be about to meet its Waterloo, its Battle of Hastings, its Midway, its Yorktown, its Dewey Defeats Truman. And this time it's personal:

The quest for a COVID-19 vaccine reached an important juncture Monday as Moderna Therapeutics began the first phase 3 trial of a COVID-19 vaccine candidate in the U.S. Each volunteer who completes the trial gets a lollipop. Each volunteer who completes the trial gets a lollipop. Phase 3 is the final phase for a vaccine, so it is meant to answer the big question: Does the vaccine work to prevent COVID-19? […] As many as 30,000 volunteers will be recruited at nearly 100 research sites across the country in Moderna's phase 3 trial. Half of the participants will receive the vaccine, and the other half will receive a placebo. Neither the participants nor the researchers will know who gets the real vaccine and who gets the dummy shot.

Although there will be a subtle clue. The people who get the dummy shot will turn orange and develop a sudden aversion to ramps.

JEERS to hitting yourself with your own dumbstick. Tom Cotton (R-AR), one of the most vicious goons to ever warm a seat in the Senate, dug deep into his white-supremacist soul last week and, using our founding fathers as a shield, proclaimed throughout the land that slavery was a thing America had to have up until 1863 because, doggone it, the white folks wouldn’t have been able to build their white-supremacist country without whipping people of color into doin' all the dirty work. Reason for Cotton’s rant: promotion of his legislation that would cut off funding for schools who accurately teach the atrocious 400-year history of white people owning black people in North America (aka The 1619 Project). After a massive national backlash that went something like, "What were you thinking, you walking billboard for white entitlement?", Cotton got all huffy and backpedaled back to his Arkansas swamp:

Cotton’s office denied to TPM in a statement on Sunday that the Arkansas senator believes that slavery was a “necessary evil.”

To recap the esteemed senator: the true history of slavery shouldn’t be taught in schools because the founding fathers called it a necessary evil, but I'm not calling it a necessary evil, I'm just calling it what they called it and using it as the foundation of my argument, which I totally disagree with and agree with at the same time and how dare you impugn my integrity??? When you get some, Tom, we'll let you know.

CHEERS to the hockey mom-turned-hepcat. My, how time flies when you're griftin' your way to irrelevance. This week marks eleven years since Sarah Palin—whose defamation lawsuit against The New York Times blew up in her face yesterday—officially stopped governin' in Alaska, having resigned after half a term because "only dead fish go with the flow" (a lie, but whatever). After giving her farewell speech, she padded off to pursue her new passion of putting money before public service, but not before beat poet William Shatner put her tweets into the proper context on The Tonight Show with Conan O'Brien:

That was truly a crazy and surreal moment in time. Conan O'Brien actually hosted the Tonight Show???

-

Some days you eat the bear Ã¢Â�Â� and some days the bear eats you. Humility and humor will always get you through the tough times. This is the Twitter content IÃ¢Â�Â�m here for... pic.twitter.com/ueh8sqxOGT July 27, 2020

-

CHEERS to the first ringy dingy. 106 years ago, on July 29, 1914, transcontinental telephone service began when someone in New York called someone in San Francisco. The conversation ended with the successful sale of a couple hundred bucks worth of term life insurance, a Thighmaster, and a donation to Woodrow Wilson's reelection campaign. Smooth sales rep.

JEERS to the monster mash. Well, look who showed up at the House Judiciary Committee hearing yesterday:

William Barr, the taxpayer-funded personal blocker for the president, slouched in, dragging his jowls behind him, and proceeded to stonewall, obfuscate and deflect. Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) was having none of it. Boy, I wish we could all line up and say this to his face:

Later, Mr. and Mrs. Barr spent a quiet evening slathering aloe on his ass.

Ten years ago in C&J: July 29, 2010

JEERS to the 41-seat majority. You'll never, ever, ever guess what Senate Republicans did yesterday when faced with a historic opportunity to pass meaningful campaign finance reform. They passed it!!! Yup—through their colon, out their asses and into the dead-bill dung heap:

Senate Republicans blocked Democratic campaign finance disclosure legislation in the Senate Tuesday after raising concerns the bill would curb freedom of speech and tilt campaign spending in favor of the Democrats. A 57-41 vote fell short of the 60 votes needed for the Senate to cut off debate on the measure. ... Democrats said the legislation—known as the DISCLOSE Act—would bring greater transparency to campaign contributions from corporations, labor unions, and other special interests, which were able to ramp up political spending in the wake of the Supreme Court's controversial ruling in Citizens United vs. Federal Election Commission earlier this year.

Once again, a perfectly sensible bill gets flushed because Republicans are such scaredy cats that they can't even allow it to go to the floor so its pros and cons can be discussed. Oh, wait...actually I get it now. The bill didn't have any guns or bombs in it. Makes perfect sense. And in other news, an emergency supplemental bill that frees up $37 billion in money on loan from China for guns and bombs slipped through Congress faster than it takes Sharron Angle to slip through the back door during a press conference. Don't lose it all in one place, kids.

And just one more…

CHEERS to Balloongate. Ha ha ha…we can laugh about it now, right? Sixteen years ago today, on July 29, 2004, the exclamation point that was supposed to cap John Kerry's acceptance speech at the Democratic National Convention in Boston turned into an expletive-filled question mark when producer Don Mischer, not realizing his voice was going over the air, yelled:

"Jesus! We need more balloons. I want all balloons to go, goddammit. I want more balloons. What's happening to the balloons? We need more balloons. Balloons balloons balloons! What the fuck are you guys doing up there??!!"

-

Astonishingly, sixteen years later the republic survives. Barely.

Have a happy humpday. Floor's open...What are you cheering and jeering about today?

