Wednesday, 29 July 2020

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) has launched underground ballistic missiles as part of a drill involving a fake U.S. aircraft carrier during military exercises in the Strait of Hormuz, a day after the IRGC fired a missile from a helicopter targeting the same carrier.

