Some 14 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Argentina's grains sector, affecting the operations of ports and oilseeds crushing plants, the head of the CIARA-CEC grains exporting and crushing chamber, Gustavo Idigoras, told Reuters on Tuesday.

