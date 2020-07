Category: World Published on Tuesday, 28 July 2020 19:48 Hits: 3

French health authorities reported 725 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday, below the daily average of 924 over the past week but unlikely to alleviate fears of a second wave.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/france-reports-slower-increase-in-covid-19-cases-12971452