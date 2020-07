Category: World Published on Wednesday, 29 July 2020 08:32 Hits: 8

Up to 10,000 mask-clad Muslims begin the scaled back five-day pilgrimage as Saudi hosts try to prevent virus outbreak.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2020/07/muslims-downsized-hajj-pilgrimage-coronavirus-pandemic-200729055254952.html