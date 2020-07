Category: World Published on Wednesday, 29 July 2020 07:41 Hits: 7

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Research Minister Anja Karliczek said on Wednesday that a coronavirus vaccine was unlikely to be widely available before the middle of next year.

