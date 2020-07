Category: World Published on Wednesday, 29 July 2020 07:08 Hits: 8

PARIS (Reuters) - The closure of borders between European countries as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic must be avoided as much as possible, French Junior European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune told France Inter radio on Wednesday.

