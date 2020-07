Category: World Published on Wednesday, 29 July 2020 05:41 Hits: 7

The coronavirus pandemic might have left many restaurants empty, but one establishment in Tokyo is relying on some model customers to enforce social distancing: life-like mannequins keeping diners from getting too close.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/japan-tokyo-covid-19-mannequins-dining-12972558