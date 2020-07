Category: World Published on Tuesday, 28 July 2020 15:06 Hits: 0

The United Nations has called for an independent investigation into the death of an ethnic-Uzbek rights defender, Azimjan Askarov, while in Kyrgyz custody.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/un-demands-probe-kyrgyz-activist-askarov-death/30753660.html