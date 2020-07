Category: World Published on Tuesday, 28 July 2020 23:28 Hits: 4

When it comes to abusing power to, for instance, steal a Supreme Court seat, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is aces. When it comes to legislating, not so much. After…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/07/mcconnells-relief-bill-is-so-disastrous-even-he-cant-defend-it-with-a-straight-face/