Category: World Published on Tuesday, 28 July 2020 12:25 Hits: 0

The spread of the coronavirus has accelerated across the country with nearly 50,000 new cases daily. Despite warnings from experts, the government insists there is no community transmission. Murali Krishnan reports.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/why-is-india-denying-covid-19-community-transmission/a-54352760?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf